Here's how MLB players and the baseball world reacted to Patriots Super Bowl LI win
MLB players were as stunned as you were
On Sunday night, the New England Patriots pulled off a stunning and historic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. It was the first ever Super Bowl to go to overtime. All the Super Bowl coverage you need is right here.
Baseball players, like millions of others, were sitting at home watching Tom Brady and Patriots complete their comeback. And, like millions of others, they were in awe. Here's what the world of baseball had to say about the Super Bowl on social media:
El mejor ☝️ pic.twitter.com/1D3qr7uxhK— Miguel Cabrera (@MiguelCabrera) February 6, 2017
BALL GAME!!!!!! That's how you play ball boys!!!!!— Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 6, 2017
What a game. Can't believe we just witnessed the greatest game ever!!Loved watching the best athletes in the world compete. #footballsfinest— Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) February 6, 2017
The Greatest Game of ALL TIME, ANY SPORT, EVER!!!! #TheComeback#SB51— Huston Street (@HustonStreet) February 6, 2017
I think I just watched something special. Wow. #GOAT— Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) February 6, 2017
I'm officially a believer Tom Brady!! Greatest football player of all time!— J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez14) February 6, 2017
What a great DAMN #SuperBowl game. Hate to see dem dirty birds lose but happy to see #UA homie Tom Brady get 5! Congrats @Patriots!! #SALUTE— Brandon Phillips (@DatDudeBP) February 6, 2017
I liked that. I had fun watching that. GOAT of all time!! #champs— Brock Holt (@BrockStar4Lyf) February 6, 2017
Tommmmmmm!!!!!!!— Mike Napoli (@MikeNapoli25) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady cements himself as the best of all time and now Goodell will have to kiss his ring in front of the world. I'll take it.— Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) February 6, 2017
Congrats to Vegas... You win again. #SuperBowl— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 6, 2017
There eventually comes a point where you just have to respect greatness #tb12 this hurts to say but...— Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) February 6, 2017
Sports are a beautiful thing..— Trea Turner (@treavturner) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady is the greatest of all time🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 6, 2017
Damnit! Still love my @AtlantaFalcons and congrats on a hell of a year! #ATLFalcons— Will Smith (@White_Willy13) February 6, 2017
Shocking that nobody is calling Tom Brady the GOAT.— Peter Moylan (@PeterMoylan) February 6, 2017
Well the good news is I def had the best Super Bowl Commercial #TeamBacon— Justin Turner (@redturn2) February 6, 2017
Somehow you all already forgot about @DannyAmendola with the amazing catch over the middle an inch off the ground— Ryan McMahon (@Ry_McMahon) February 6, 2017
It's rigged... unbelievable... so disappointed— AJ Griffin (@griffin_64) February 6, 2017
Such a great game. I'm happy for the @Patriots and #TomBrady but I feel sick for the @AtlantaFalcons Now... who's ready for some baseball— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) February 6, 2017
Wait for it...................................................................................................IT'S.....BASEBALL.....SEASON!— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) February 6, 2017
Now bring on baseball season!
