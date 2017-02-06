Here's your first look at Chris Sale in Red Sox gear

Next Monday, the Boston Red Sox will open Spring Training when pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, Florida. Here is the reporting date for all 30 teams.

As usual, several players have reported to camp early, including new staff ace Chris Sale. Sale came over from the White Sox in a trade earlier this offseason. Here, via the Boston Globe's Peter Abraham, is your first look at Sale in Red Sox garb:

Okay, so not the best picture in the world, but it's the thought that counts.

Anyway, Sale's trademark funky elbow bend is still in full effect, I see. It doesn't look pretty -- you can take a photo of any pitcher in the middle of his delivery and it'll look scary -- but it's damn effective.