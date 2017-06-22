How Steve Phillips and the rain might have cost the Mets Roger Clemens

Are you a New York Mets fan? Do you think things can't possibly get worse? Guess again.

On Thursday, former Mets general manager Steve Phillips was on MLB Network Radio telling the story about how he signed with the franchise as their fifth-round pick in 1981 -- and how, amusingly enough, he kinda maybe sorta received the money that could have went instead to the Mets' 12th-round pick, one Roger Clemens. Whoops.

Here's the full audio, as well as a transcription of Phillips' story.

What could have been....... the time the #Mets chose 2B Steve Phillips over Roger Clemens because of ten thousand dollars pic.twitter.com/8XwVioT3QW — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) June 22, 2017

"To make Mets fans even madder about this … in 1981, I was drafted by the Mets in the fifth round. We were about $10,000 apart in the negotiations as we were working through it. At the same time, the Mets had drafted Roger Clemens in the 12th round out of that draft, out of San Jacinto Junior College. They had offered him $25,000, he wanted $35,000 to sign. They flew down three times to watch Roger Clemens pitch in the summer. Joe McIlvaine got rained out all three times, ended up not giving the extra 10 grand to Clemens. I ended up getting the 10 grand I wanted and signing. So, I'm to blame for Roger Clemens not having been a Met as well."

Phillips never reached the majors and instead topped out in Double-A. He hit .250/.352/.354 for his minor-league career. Clemens, meanwhile, was drafted in the first round two years later by the Red Sox and went on to become one of the top right-handed pitchers of his era.

Obviously this looks like an impossibly poor decision with the benefit of hindsight. But, on the bright side, Mets fans: New York used its next pick on a feller named Lenny Dykstra.