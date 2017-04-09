How the D-Backs' MLB-leading offense is fueling their stay in first place

A week into the season, the National League West has an unexpected arrangement. The San Francisco Giants are in last place, the favored Los Angeles Dodgers and unfavored San Diego Padres are tied for third, and the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are surprisingly tied for first. We covered the Rockies a few days ago , so let’s dissect the Diamondbacks.

The guiding light for the Diamondbacks in their 5-1 start has been the offense. Arizona is first in the majors in each of the triple-slash categories, as well as tied for the lead in OPS+ with the Washington Nationals . They’ve scored a majors’ best 7.5 runs per game -- or 45 total, which is 14 more than anyone else -- and have scored at least five runs in all but one game (their lone defeat), including seven or more in each of their past four. The D-Backs are doing more than overpowering hapless relievers, they’re jumping on the opposition’s starters:

Game No. Starter Game Score 1 Madison Bumgarner 64 2 Johnny Cueto 42 3 Matt Moore 35 4 Jeff Samardzija 35 5 Josh Tomlin 31 6 Trevor Bauer 46

(For context, the average score is around 50, per Baseball Reference.)

The attack has comprised more than the usual suspects, namely Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock , two of the best players in the majors. Arizona is getting something from everyone. To wit, eight of the 10 D-Backs with double-digit plate appearances have an OPS+ better than 100. Five of those eight have OPS+ north of 120 -- the Nationals are the only team with more. Goldschmidt is hitting .318/.444/.682; Pollock .333/.360/.583; Jake Lamb has an ugly walk-to-strikeout rate (one for every six), but also has two home runs and a .891 OPS; Yasmany Tomas can’t field, yet his .950 OPS suggests he can hit; and Brandon Drury , believe it or not, has been the bell cow thanks to a 10-for-19 start that has resulted in a 214 OPS+.

Obviously the Diamondbacks aren’t going to continue being this potent of a wrecking crew. Jeff Mathis didn’t learn how to hit as a 34-year-old; Drury isn’t one of the best hitters in the game; and so on. Once the lineup regresses, the roster’s flaws will come into focus -- particularly an uncertain rotation and a bullpen that is loaded to the scales with recycled vets.

So, are the Diamondbacks a legitimate threat to the NL West? Probably not. But thus far, they’ve been one of the game’s most pleasant -- and explosive -- surprises.