How the Yankees' seven-game losing streak has affected their playoff odds

The New York Yankees have had an odd month. Earlier in June, they reeled off six consecutive wins and seemed like a good bet to reach the postseason -- likely as the American League East champion. Since then, however, the Yankees have hit hard times. They've now dropped seven games in a row, and entered Wednesday a half game behind the Boston Red Sox in the East.

How has the Yankees' losing streak impacted their playoff odds? Well, you can guess that the effect has been negative. You might wonder about the extent, though, to which we offer this handy dandy table, courtesy of Stephen Oh, a Data Scientist at SportsLine:

Split Wins AL East Playoffs World Series June 13 96.6 66.1% 93.2% 14.2% June 21 90.3 40.0% 74.4% 4.8% DECLINE -6.3 -26.1% -18.8% -9.4%

The Yankees, then, are still very much alive in the AL East -- and in the playoff picture overall. Their situation just isn't as rosy as it appeared to be a week ago. That makes sense -- seven-game losing streaks are bad things for a reason.

Anyway, make sure to check out more of Oh's work. He's on a streak of his own, having gone six-for-his-last-six on moneyline picks. You can see his three picks for Wednesday on SportsLine.