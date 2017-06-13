How to watch 2017 College World Series: Bracket, TV schedule, live stream, start time, results

Eight teams are headed to Omaha for the 2017 College World Series

The 2017 College World Series is set. The regionals and super regionals are freshly behind us, and that means eight teams are left standing. Here they are (national seeds indicated where relevant) ...

Bracket 1 Record Conference CWS appearance National titles (last)

Cal State Fullerton

39-22

Big West

18th

4 (2004)

No. 1 Oregon State

54-4

Pac-12

6th

2 (2007)

No. 4 LSU

48-17

SEC

18th

6 (2009)

Florida State

45-21

ACC

22nd

0

Bracket 2 Record Conference CWS appearance National titles (last)

No. 7 Louisville

52-10

ACC

4th

0

Texas A&M

41-21

SEC

6th

0

No. 6 TCU

47-16

Big 12

5th

0

Florida

47-18

SEC

11th

0

The 71st Men's College World Series will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha from June 17-27/28. The CWS is a double-elimination format until two teams are left, at which point those two teams play a best-of-3 series for the national championship.

College World Series bracket

cwsbracket.jpg

College World Series TV schedule

Now here's the CWS schedule and broadcast information via NCAA.com. In addition to the TV listings below, all games can be streamed via WatchESPN ... 

Saturday, June 17
Game 1: Cal State Fullerton vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2: LSU vs. Florida State, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, June 18
Game 3: Louisville vs. Texas A&M, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4: TCU vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Monday, June 19
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tuesday, June 20
Game 7: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 8: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, June 21
Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 6, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, June 22
Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 5, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Friday, June 23
Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 9, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, June 24
Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Loser of Game 11, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)
Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Loser of Game 12, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)

Monday, June 26
Game 1 of Championship series, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tuesday, June 27
Game 2 of Championship series, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, June 28
Game 3 of Championship series, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)

Defending national champion Coastal Carolina failed to make the original field of 64, so we'll have a new champ this year. The last team to repeat as national champion was South Carolina in 2010-11. 2017 No. 1 overall seed Oregon State won back to back titles in 2006-07. 

