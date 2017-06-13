How to watch 2017 College World Series: Bracket, TV schedule, live stream, start time, results

The 2017 College World Series is set. The regionals and super regionals are freshly behind us, and that means eight teams are left standing. Here they are (national seeds indicated where relevant) ...

Bracket 1 Record Conference CWS appearance National titles (last) Cal State Fullerton 39-22 Big West 18th 4 (2004) No. 1 Oregon State 54-4 Pac-12 6th 2 (2007) No. 4 LSU 48-17 SEC 18th 6 (2009) Florida State 45-21 ACC 22nd 0

Bracket 2 Record Conference CWS appearance National titles (last) No. 7 Louisville 52-10 ACC 4th 0 Texas A&M 41-21 SEC 6th 0 No. 6 TCU 47-16 Big 12 5th 0 Florida 47-18 SEC 11th 0

The 71st Men's College World Series will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha from June 17-27/28. The CWS is a double-elimination format until two teams are left, at which point those two teams play a best-of-3 series for the national championship.

College World Series bracket

College World Series TV schedule

Now here's the CWS schedule and broadcast information via NCAA.com. In addition to the TV listings below, all games can be streamed via WatchESPN ...

Saturday, June 17

Game 1: Cal State Fullerton vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: LSU vs. Florida State, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, June 18

Game 3: Louisville vs. Texas A&M, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4: TCU vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Monday, June 19

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tuesday, June 20

Game 7: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 8: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, June 21

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 6, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, June 22

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 5, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Friday, June 23

Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 9, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, June 24

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Loser of Game 11, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Loser of Game 12, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)

Monday, June 26

Game 1 of Championship series, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tuesday, June 27

Game 2 of Championship series, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, June 28

Game 3 of Championship series, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)

Defending national champion Coastal Carolina failed to make the original field of 64, so we'll have a new champ this year. The last team to repeat as national champion was South Carolina in 2010-11. 2017 No. 1 overall seed Oregon State won back to back titles in 2006-07.