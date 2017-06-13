How to watch 2017 College World Series: Bracket, TV schedule, live stream, start time, results
Eight teams are headed to Omaha for the 2017 College World Series
The 2017 College World Series is set. The regionals and super regionals are freshly behind us, and that means eight teams are left standing. Here they are (national seeds indicated where relevant) ...
|Bracket 1
|Record
|Conference
|CWS appearance
|National titles (last)
Cal State Fullerton
39-22
Big West
18th
4 (2004)
No. 1 Oregon State
54-4
Pac-12
6th
2 (2007)
No. 4 LSU
48-17
SEC
18th
6 (2009)
Florida State
45-21
ACC
22nd
0
|Bracket 2
|Record
|Conference
|CWS appearance
|National titles (last)
No. 7 Louisville
52-10
ACC
4th
0
Texas A&M
41-21
SEC
6th
0
No. 6 TCU
47-16
Big 12
5th
0
Florida
47-18
SEC
11th
0
The 71st Men's College World Series will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha from June 17-27/28. The CWS is a double-elimination format until two teams are left, at which point those two teams play a best-of-3 series for the national championship.
College World Series bracket
College World Series TV schedule
Now here's the CWS schedule and broadcast information via NCAA.com. In addition to the TV listings below, all games can be streamed via WatchESPN ...
Saturday, June 17
Game 1: Cal State Fullerton vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2: LSU vs. Florida State, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, June 18
Game 3: Louisville vs. Texas A&M, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4: TCU vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Monday, June 19
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tuesday, June 20
Game 7: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 8: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, June 21
Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 6, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Thursday, June 22
Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 5, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Friday, June 23
Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 9, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, June 24
Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Loser of Game 11, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)
Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Loser of Game 12, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)
Monday, June 26
Game 1 of Championship series, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tuesday, June 27
Game 2 of Championship series, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, June 28
Game 3 of Championship series, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)
Defending national champion Coastal Carolina failed to make the original field of 64, so we'll have a new champ this year. The last team to repeat as national champion was South Carolina in 2010-11. 2017 No. 1 overall seed Oregon State won back to back titles in 2006-07.