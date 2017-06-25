How to watch 2017 College World Series Finals: Bracket, TV schedule, live stream, start time, complete results

The 2017 College World Series is set. The regionals and super regionals are freshly behind us, and that means eight teams are left standing. Here they are (national seeds indicated where relevant) ...

Bracket 1 Record Conference CWS appearance National titles (last) Cal State Fullerton (eliminated) 39-22 Big West 18th 4 (2004) No. 1 Oregon State (eliminated) 54-4 Pac-12 6th 2 (2007) No. 4 LSU 48-17 SEC 18th 6 (2009) Florida State (eliminated) 45-21 ACC 22nd 0

Bracket 2 Record Conference CWS appearance National titles (last) No. 7 Louisville (eliminated) 52-10 ACC 4th 0 Texas A&M (eliminated) 41-21 SEC 6th 0 No. 6 TCU (eliminated) 47-16 Big 12 5th 0 No. 3 Florida 47-18 SEC 11th 0

The 71st Men's College World Series will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha from June 17-27/28. The CWS is a double-elimination format until two teams are left, at which point those two teams play a best-of-3 series for the national championship.

Now here's the CWS schedule and broadcast information via NCAA.com. In addition to the TV listings below, all games can be streamed via WatchESPN ...

Saturday, June 17

Game 1: Oregon State 6, Cal State Fullerton 5

Game 2: LSU 5, Florida State 4

Sunday, June 18

Game 3: Louisville 8, Texas A&M 4

Game 4: Florida 3, TCU 0

Monday, June 19

Game 5: Florida State 6, Cal State Fullerton 4 - Cal State Fullerton eliminated

Game 6: Oregon State 13, LSU 1

Tuesday, June 20

Game 7: TCU 4, Texas A&M 1 - Texas A&M eliminated

Game 8: Florida 5, Louisville 1

Wednesday, June 21

Game 9: LSU 7, Florida State 4 - Florida State eliminated

Thursday, June 22

Game 10: TCU 4, Louisville 3 - Louisville eliminated

Friday, June 23

Game 11: LSU 3, Oregon State 1

Game 12: TCU 9, Florida 2

Saturday, June 24

Game 13: LSU 6, Oregon State 1 - Oregon State eliminated

Game 14: Florida 3, TCU 0 - TCU eliminated

Monday, June 26

Game 1 of Championship series, Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tuesday, June 27

Game 2 of Championship series, Florida vs. LSU, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, June 28

Game 3 of Championship series, Florida vs. LSU 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)

Defending national champion Coastal Carolina failed to make the original field of 64, so we'll have a new champ this year. The last team to repeat as national champion was South Carolina in 2010-11. 2017 No. 1 overall seed Oregon State won back to back titles in 2006-07.