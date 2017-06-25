How to watch 2017 College World Series Finals: Bracket, TV schedule, live stream, start time, complete results
Eight teams entered and only two remain in Omaha
The 2017 College World Series is set. The regionals and super regionals are freshly behind us, and that means eight teams are left standing. Here they are (national seeds indicated where relevant) ...
|Bracket 1
|Record
|Conference
|CWS appearance
|National titles (last)
Cal State Fullerton (eliminated)
39-22
Big West
18th
4 (2004)
No. 1 Oregon State (eliminated)
54-4
Pac-12
6th
2 (2007)
No. 4 LSU
48-17
SEC
18th
6 (2009)
Florida State (eliminated)
45-21
ACC
22nd
0
|Bracket 2
|Record
|Conference
|CWS appearance
|National titles (last)
No. 7 Louisville (eliminated)
52-10
ACC
4th
0
Texas A&M (eliminated)
41-21
SEC
6th
0
No. 6 TCU (eliminated)
47-16
Big 12
5th
0
No. 3 Florida
47-18
SEC
11th
0
The 71st Men's College World Series will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha from June 17-27/28. The CWS is a double-elimination format until two teams are left, at which point those two teams play a best-of-3 series for the national championship.
College World Series bracket
College World Series TV schedule
Now here's the CWS schedule and broadcast information via NCAA.com. In addition to the TV listings below, all games can be streamed via WatchESPN ...
Saturday, June 17
Game 1: Oregon State 6, Cal State Fullerton 5
Game 2: LSU 5, Florida State 4
Sunday, June 18
Game 3: Louisville 8, Texas A&M 4
Game 4: Florida 3, TCU 0
Monday, June 19
Game 5: Florida State 6, Cal State Fullerton 4 - Cal State Fullerton eliminated
Game 6: Oregon State 13, LSU 1
Tuesday, June 20
Game 7: TCU 4, Texas A&M 1 - Texas A&M eliminated
Game 8: Florida 5, Louisville 1
Wednesday, June 21
Game 9: LSU 7, Florida State 4 - Florida State eliminated
Thursday, June 22
Game 10: TCU 4, Louisville 3 - Louisville eliminated
Friday, June 23
Game 11: LSU 3, Oregon State 1
Game 12: TCU 9, Florida 2
Saturday, June 24
Game 13: LSU 6, Oregon State 1 - Oregon State eliminated
Game 14: Florida 3, TCU 0 - TCU eliminated
Monday, June 26
Game 1 of Championship series, Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tuesday, June 27
Game 2 of Championship series, Florida vs. LSU, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, June 28
Game 3 of Championship series, Florida vs. LSU 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (If necessary)
Defending national champion Coastal Carolina failed to make the original field of 64, so we'll have a new champ this year. The last team to repeat as national champion was South Carolina in 2010-11. 2017 No. 1 overall seed Oregon State won back to back titles in 2006-07.
Add a Comment