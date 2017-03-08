How to watch Tim Tebow in spring training: Mets-Red Sox start time, TV, live stream

As noted not long ago in this space, outfielder Tim Tebow is slated to see Grapefruit League action with the Mets’ major-league club on Wednesday against the Red Sox. As also noted in this space, you can of course place some prop bets on how Mr. Tebow will fare in his major-league exhibition debut.

As CBS Boston notes, Tebow will start at DH for the Mets and will be facing reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello. Noah Syndergaard will start for the Mets. Now for some further essentials ...

How to watch:

Teams: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets Venue: First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Florida

First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Florida Date: Wednesday

Wednesday First pitch time: 1:10 p.m. ET



1:10 p.m. ET Live stream: MLB.tv



MLB.tv TV: MLB Network



Tebow signed a minor-league deal with the Mets last summer and then took part in fall instructs. After that, he struggled in the Arizona Fall League, so he’ll have much work to do for however long he’s in major-league camp.