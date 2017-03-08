How to watch Tim Tebow in spring training: Mets-Red Sox start time, TV, live stream
Tim Tebow will play his first Grapefruit League game with the Mets on Wednesday
As noted not long ago in this space, outfielder Tim Tebow is slated to see Grapefruit League action with the Mets’ major-league club on Wednesday against the Red Sox. As also noted in this space, you can of course place some prop bets on how Mr. Tebow will fare in his major-league exhibition debut.
As CBS Boston notes, Tebow will start at DH for the Mets and will be facing reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello. Noah Syndergaard will start for the Mets. Now for some further essentials ...
How to watch:
- Teams: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets
- Venue: First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Date: Wednesday
- First pitch time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Live stream: MLB.tv
- TV: MLB Network
Tebow signed a minor-league deal with the Mets last summer and then took part in fall instructs. After that, he struggled in the Arizona Fall League, so he’ll have much work to do for however long he’s in major-league camp.
Our Latest Stories
-
Arrieta has a message for bat flippers
To hear the Cubs' right-hander tell it, it's OK for some hitters to flip bats but not othe...
-
LOOK: Israel's Mensch mascot
Team Israel is the biggest thing going in the WBC right now and they have an awesome masco...
-
Tallest pitcher in the world gets out
The tallest professional baseball player in the world recorded the last out
-
Puig's home burglarized
Among the items stolen were three Rolex watches
-
WBC roundup: Israel wins again
The biggest underdog in the World Baseball Classic is now 2-0 in pool play
-
Reds preview: A long road ahead
The Reds haven't had much to cheer about in recent seasons, but will 2017 be the start of a...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre