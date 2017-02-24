How to watch Yankees vs. Phillies spring training game: First pitch time, channel and live stream info and live blog
Baseball is back, let's follow along with the first real MLB baseball on TV in 2017
Baseball -- exhibition-style baseball, anyway -- is back. Indeed, today’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees will be the spring’s first contest broadcast via MLB.tv.
Wondering how you can watch? We’ve got you covered -- to the extent that we’ll even run a live blog during the afternoon, bringing you the sights and sounds of the first real spring training games of the season. You can also follow along via our scoreboard.
How to watch the Phillies-Yankees game
When: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: YES Network
Streaming: MLB.tv
Live blog:
