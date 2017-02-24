How to watch Yankees vs. Phillies spring training game: First pitch time, channel and live stream info and live blog

Baseball is back, let's follow along with the first real MLB baseball on TV in 2017

Baseball -- exhibition-style baseball, anyway -- is back. Indeed, today’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees will be the spring’s first contest broadcast via MLB.tv. 

Wondering how you can watch? We’ve got you covered -- to the extent that we’ll even run a live blog during the afternoon, bringing you the sights and sounds of the first real spring training games of the season. You can also follow along via our scoreboard

How to watch the Phillies-Yankees game

When: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: YES Network
Streaming: MLB.tv

Live blog: 


usatsi9217036.jpg
Stadiums across Florida and Arizona are about to get more use. Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
