How to watch Yankees vs. Phillies spring training game: First pitch time, channel and live stream info and live blog

Baseball -- exhibition-style baseball, anyway -- is back. Indeed, today’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees will be the spring’s first contest broadcast via MLB.tv.

Wondering how you can watch? We’ve got you covered -- to the extent that we’ll even run a live blog during the afternoon, bringing you the sights and sounds of the first real spring training games of the season. You can also follow along via our scoreboard.

How to watch the Phillies-Yankees game

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Live blog:



