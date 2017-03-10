How Twitter reacted to Clint Frazier getting a haircut to appease the Yankees

If you’ve seen Clint Frazier before, you know the signature aspect of his appearance is his red hair -- or, more specifically, his flowing red hair. Frazier wants to enjoy his hairline while he has it, and that includes wearing his hair shoulder-length in the back.

Here’s a picture from last July for context:

See the hair? Getty Images

The problem for Frazier is that a few weeks after the picture was snapped, he was traded to the New York Yankees as part of the Cleveland Indians’ Andrew Miller trade. The Yankees, as most everyone knows, are obsessed with a clean, professional look. Ergo this scene from Friday morning:

It might not require saying, but Twitter is peeved with this outcome. As such, we’ve decided to highlight some of the best reactions. We’ll begin with the serious:

But sure, why would baseball or the Yankees want to market a young, personable, exciting player when it can keep appealing to 60-year-olds? — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) March 10, 2017 CLINT FRAZIER'S HAIR IS A DISTRACTION BUT NOT THE ABUSER THAT WE SIGNED TO A VERY EXPENSIVE CONTRACT — Jayson Buford (@jaysonbuford) March 10, 2017 Any team that employs Aroldis Chapman can take this whole "distraction" stuff and shove it. https://t.co/WvQMbe3A82 — Jenn Smith (@Baseball_Jenn) March 10, 2017 Attention MLB free agents: Come join a team that won't let you have a personality and whose president will belittle you over money! — Jon Tayler (@JATayler) March 10, 2017 Only on the Yankees is fun a distraction. Sigh. https://t.co/dxHFWmItd0 — El Gran Iván (@theiri) March 10, 2017

Rest assured, though, there was some humor to be found, too:

So, yes. The quickest way to get on Baseball Twitter’s bad side? Pressure your excitin’ young prospect into cutting his hair for no reason other than tradition. On the bright side, the hair will serve a good purpose all the same: