How you can keep track of Baseball Hall of Fame ballots and what they tell us

We're coming up on Hall of Fame season, and for 2017 we've got a 34-man ballot that's stuffed with notables like Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Mike Mussina. That's but a sampling of course. Here, see for yourself.

The BBWAA votes on these particular candidates, and their ballots are due by Dec. 31. By way of reminder, a player must be named on at least 75 percent of submitted ballots in order to be elected to the Hall. The good news is that you don't need to wait until the results are announced on Jan. 18 to get an idea of how things are going.

That brings us to the excellent and necessary work of Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs on Twitter). Specifically, Thibodaux tracks on a publicly available spreadsheet the results of every publicly released BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot. Click through and you'll learn that ...

Raines, in his final year of eligibility, is in a good spot.

Bonds and Clemens are making up ground.

Jeff Bagwell looks like he's going to make it this year.

Ivan Rodriguez is presently on pace to make it in his first year on the ballot.

Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman may be close calls for 2017.

Edgar Martinez is establishing some much-needed forward momentum.

All of those observations are subject to change, of course, as more and more ballots are revealed. Also, tracked thus far is a small sample of total overall ballots, so that's another reason the current trends can change. All that said, if you're looking for a guide to what we can expect on the occasion of the big reveal, then Thibodaux's work is the best thing going.