Ichiro becomes the all-time interleague hit king with an infield single of course

Wednesday afternoon, the Marlins and Athletics are wrapping up their three-game series at Marlins Park (GameTracker). There was some neat little history made in that game.

In the fifth inning, the great Ichiro Suzuki beat out an infield single to become the all-time interleague hit king. Here is the record breaking hit:

It's fitting Ichiro set the record with an infield single. Since breaking into MLB in 2001, Suzuki has far and away the most infield hits in baseball. He has 545 infield hits in those years. Derek Jeter is second with 294.

Here is the all-time interleague hit leaderboard:

Ichiro, of course, has more professional hits than anyone in history,. Wednesday's infield single was his 4,326th career base hit between MLB and Japan. Last year Ichiro recorded his 3,000th MLB hit overall.