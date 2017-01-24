Indians fan tasked with a Herculian Twitter feat if he wants to throw first pitch

The Indians sure set the bar high for a fan who wants to throw a first pitch

It never hurts to ask, right? Indians fan Jack Lipscomb wants to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a game in Progressive Field next season, so he tweeted at the official Indians account and the team actually responded.

He'll need 100 million retweets, the account said. That's all.

As of this posting time, he's around 175,000. That's very impressive. Of course, it's not even 1/100 of the way to his ultimate goal.

This goes without saying, I'm sure, but it ain't happening. Still, as previously noted, it never hurts to ask. If nothing else, Jack's gonna have a fun several days on Twitter. If you are so inclined, you can go help support the cause with a simple RT.

