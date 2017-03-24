Indians reportedly nearing long-term deal with third baseman Jose Ramirez
The 24-year-old infielder is coming off a breakout 2016 season
Sources tell Yahoo’s Jeff Passan that the Indians and third baseman Jose Ramirez are closing in a four-year contract extension that would guarantee the 24-year-old $26 million. Here’s more:
Ramirez is coming off a breakout 2016 season in which he batted .312/.363/.462 (112 OPS+) with 46 doubles and 22 stolen bases. Additionally, Ramirez has established himself as a defensive asset at third base. It should be noted, however, that Ramirez owned a career OPS+ of just 76 (635 plate appearances) coming into 2016. So the Indians are betting that last season was more sign of things to come than fluke spike year.
As for the contract, if those options are exercised, Ramirez will be selling the Indians all three of his arbitration years and three free-agent years. That means Ramirez will potentially be under team control until he’s 31. In other words, he’s selling a lot of his high-dollar years in exchange for a potential payday of $50 million. As with most of these early extensions, this one looks like a big potential bargain from the club standpoint.
