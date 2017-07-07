Indians' Terry Francona will miss All-Star Game after undergoing heart procedure

Indians manager Terry Francona has been dealing with some health issues in recent days, and now he'll miss the upcoming All-Star Game:

BREAKING: Terry Francona underwent heart procedure yesterday. Will not manage in All-Star Game, but will rejoin #Indians after break. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 7, 2017

The Indians have confirmed that Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat. Rosenthal goes on to report that Indians bench coach Brad Mills will replace Francona as manager of the AL All-Star team and be assisted by Rays manager Kevin Cash. Francona of course was in line to manage the AL All-Stars since he led the Indians to the pennant last season.

Here's the team's statement in full:

Thursday afternoon at the Cleveland Clinic, Terry Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). The arrhythmia was detected through diligent monitoring of Terry's heart rhythm over the past several weeks. Terry is resting comfortably at the Cleveland Clinic following the successful cardiac procedure. Terry is expected to make a full recovery and will be discharged within the next day or two. It is expected he will resume managing the team beginning Friday, July 14th and Major League Baseball has been informed he will not manage the All-Star Game in Miami. The Cleveland Indians Organization would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of professionals at the Cleveland Clinic for their care and treatment of Terry.

Francona, 58, has managed the Indians since the start of the 2013 season. In all, he's managed 17 seasons for the Phillies, Red Sox, and Indians, and along the way he's compiled a record of 1,426-1,248. In addition to winning the pennant with Cleveland last season, Francona guided the Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

As for his current health issues, the good news is that there's a clear time-table for Francona's return to the Cleveland dugout.