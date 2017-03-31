Indians vs. Rangers start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us, and the 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October gets started on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Cleveland Indians and the Texas Rangers.

When: Monday, 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Globe Life Park

TV: ESPN, SportsTime Ohio, FoxSports Southwest

Streaming: MLB.tv, Watch ESPN

Odds: TBA

Regular-season baseball is here. USATSI

The probables

Kluber is of course one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, and he’s coming off a strong 2016, in which he finished third in the AL Cy Young balloting. He’s struck out at least 227 batters in each of the last three seasons.

Darvish is a genuine ace when healthy, but health has been hard to come by throughout much of his MLB career. Since the start of the 2014 season, he’s logged a total of 244 1/3 innings. It’s Darvish’s walk year, though, and a return to health will line him up for a big payday.