Indians will reportedly try to extend Carlos Santana before he hits free agency

The Cleveland Indians are having a good year-long run. They were within a win of taking last October’s World Series; they made one of the savviest free-agent signings of the winter when they inked Edwin Encarnacion; they’re nearly the unanimous favorites to win the American League Central; and so on.

The Indians aren’t satisfied with their fortunes just yet, however. How do we know? Because the Indians reportedly intend to try signing first baseman-slash-designated hitter Carlos Santana to an extension before he hits free agency this winter, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports:

Word is, the Indians quietly will try to extend Carlos Santana, who is a year away from free agency, at some point. Kendrys Morales ($33 million, three years) and Mark Trumbo $37.5 million, three years) could be reasonable comps.

Obviously the Indians’ willingness to pay such prices is to be seen, but you can understand their desire to retain Santana. Since 2014, he’s hit .242/.364/.444 with 81 home runs and nearly as many walks (323) as strikeouts (346). Add in how Santana is a legit switch-hitter -- one who is productive against each hand -- and there’s a lot to like in the profile, even if he is encroaching upon his 31st birthday.

We’ll see if the Indians can find it in their budget to keep Santana around. At minimum, it appears they’ll make the effort.