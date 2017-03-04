Infielder Brett Lawrie's a free agent, and here's five places he could land

On Friday, the Chicago White Sox released second baseman Brett Lawrie . We’ve since covered the White Sox’s perspective on the surprising move .

The obvious follow-up to ask is this: What does the future hold for Lawrie? Sure, he’s dealing with a mysterious leg injury. Yes, his livewire personality can grate on teammates and coaches alike. But he’s also an athletic 27-year-old second baseman who posted a 99 OPS+ in 2016. Provided he heals up soon, he should be able to find a new home before the season starts.

To prove it, let’s take a look at some of Lawrie’s most likely landing spots.

Brett Lawrie was released Friday after one season with the White Sox. USATSI

Tampa Bay Rays

Whenever a productive veteran is released, a good instinct is to eye the savvy small-market teams as potential fits. We’re beginning with the Tampa Bay Rays because, unlike the Oakland Athletics , they’ve never employed Lawrie -- and therefore have never tired of him. Lawrie would give Kevin Cash a versatile right-handed bat off the bench -- someone who could give Evan Longoria a rest at third base and spot Brad Miller at second base versus lefties. The problem is his addition would mean exposing either Nick Franklin or Tim Beckham to waivers. It’s unclear if the Rays are open to that idea, since both are cheap and have years of team control remaining.

You can include the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers as other smart, low-payroll teams who seem unlikely to snatch up Lawrie in the coming weeks.

Cleveland Indians

Cleveland is the reigning king of those teams, and has fine options at the keystone and the hot corner, thanks for asking. But Cleveland’s reported interest in Chase Utley means it’s fair to speculate on whether it would have interest in adding another potential layer of depth. Obviously there’s a huge gap between what Utley and Lawrie bring to a clubhouse; however, Lawrie would presumably fall in line if it means joining the defending American League champions. His presence would give Terry Francona peace of mind if either Jason Kipnis or Jose Ramirez got hurt, too.

New York Mets

Speaking of injuries to second or third basemen, the New York Mets are in an unenviable position. David Wright has already received bad news this spring, and Neil Walker is coming off back surgery. Lawrie might be a pest in the clubhouse, but no amount of clubhouse tomfoolery is worse than what Jose Reyes is alleged to have done -- and the Mets happily brought him in. The Mets do have Reyes and Wilmer Flores to fill in the blanks, and seem to like T.J. Rivera a fair amount. That’s probably a good thing, since Lawrie would seem like a poor match with the New York media.

The Mets will be without David Wright. USATSI

Kansas City Royals

The Mets’ opponents in the 2015 World Series, the Kansas City Royals have a competition brewing at second base -- Whit Merrifield , Raul Mondesi Jr., Cheslor Cuthbert and Christian Colon are all vying to make the position their own. Lawrie would solve that headache for Ned Yost, and would likely test the resolve of Kansas City’s clubhouse. If the Royals are serious about making the most of their last run together, adding a solid, if unspectacular second baseman would make a lot of sense.

Los Angeles Angels

To borrow a football analogy, the Los Angeles Angels have focused on gaining four yards per snap rather than chasing the big play. Lawrie, then, would fit the same mold that led to the acquisitions of Cameron Maybin , Danny Espinosa and Luis Valbuena . Lawrie isn’t going to single-handedly change the Angels’ outlook, but he would come in handy should injury or poor performance arise. And who knows, maybe he would make for an interesting trade chip if another Angels season goes south.