It's Nationals Opening Day, which means Bryce Harper is hitting home runs again

It’s Opening Day, and the recent historical imperative is that Nationals outfielder/thunderclap Bryce Harper will run into one. That’s indeed what happened on Monday against the Marlins. Have a look-see ...

Bryce Harper home run no.1 of the 2017 season. pic.twitter.com/GNQaWMtDgx — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 3, 2017

That turned out to be a critical blast in what’s at this writing still a tight game (MIA-WAS GameTracker). As well, Harper made a bit of history by going yard in his team’s first game of the season ...

Most Opening Day HR by age 24:

- Bryce Harper: 5

- Gary Carter: 4

- Mickey Mantle: 3

- Dean Palmer: 3

- Corey Patterson (yup): 3 — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) April 3, 2017

Yep, Harper’s now the all-time leader in that rather precise category.

Harper of course won the NL Rookie of the Year Award as a 19-year-old in 2012, but he didn’t get called up until late April. Since then, though, the Opening Day homer has been a reliable assumption for Harper. Here’s his growing ledger ...

April 1, 2013 - Off Ricky Nolaso of the Marlins.

April 6, 2015 - Off Bartolo Colon of the Mets.

April 4, 2016 - Off Julio Teheran of the Braves.

April 3, 2017 - Off David Phelps of the Marlins.

So that’s five home runs across four different Opening Days. As noted above, that’s a record for a player as young as Harper.