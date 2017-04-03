It's Nationals Opening Day, which means Bryce Harper is hitting home runs again

It came at the expense of the visiting Marlins on Monday

It’s Opening Day, and the recent historical imperative is that Nationals outfielder/thunderclap Bryce Harper will run into one. That’s indeed what happened on Monday against the Marlins. Have a look-see ... 

That turned out to be a critical blast in what’s at this writing still a tight game (MIA-WAS GameTracker). As well, Harper made a bit of history by going yard in his team’s first game of the season ... 

Yep, Harper’s now the all-time leader in that rather precise category. 

Harper of course won the NL Rookie of the Year Award as a 19-year-old in 2012, but he didn’t get called up until late April. Since then, though, the Opening Day homer has been a reliable assumption for Harper. Here’s his growing ledger ... 

So that’s five home runs across four different Opening Days. As noted above, that’s a record for a player as young as Harper. 

