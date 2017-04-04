It's Opening Day and Jason Kipnis is at the UNC-Gonzaga NCAA Championship Game

Monday is a big day in the world of sports. A huge day, really. Not only is it baseball’s Opening Day, but Gonzaga and North Carolina are also playing for college basketball’s national championship. Follow the game right here .

The Cleveland Indians opened their season on the road against the Texas Rangers on Monday, and they did so without second baseman Jason Kipnis. Kipnis is currently on the disabled list with a shoulder injury and will miss several weeks. He is not traveling with the club and is instead rehabbing at the team’s complex in Arizona.

Monday night, Kipnis snuck away for a few hours to celebrate his 30th birthday by catching the Gonzaga-UNC game at nearby University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. While there, he made sure to keep tabs on his teammates. He watched the game from the stands on his phone via the magic of MLB.tv:

Celebrating my birthday at the National Championship game!..... but watching my guys on the @mlb app! #EE just tied it up!!! A post shared by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

I am sure some fans will be irate Kipnis is at a college basketball game while his teammates are playing a regular season game. That’s usually how it goes. Kipnis is away from the team rehabbing though, and it’s not like he had to travel anywhere. The Gonzaga-UNC game was only a quick drive away.

Believe it or not, players are allowed to socialize and go to sporting events during their downtime just like you and me. Not every waking moment of their lives is spent on baseball.