Jacob deGrom gives the Mets a reason to be optimistic in first spring start

Coming into Saturday’s Grapefruit League contest against the Astros, Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom hadn’t made a start since Sept. 1 because of elbow problems. Shortly after that last start, he underwent surgery to reposition the ulnar nerve in his elbow. Considering deGrom’s value to the Mets during their current window of contention (the 28-year-old owns an ERA+ of 138 and a K/BB ratio of 4.21 after 76 big-league starts) and considering that he’s a veteran of Tommy John surgery (in 2010), all of this was cause for much concern.

Speaking of causes for concern, deGrom last season lost more than 1.5 mph off his fastball relative to 2015. Yes, pitchers tend to lose velocity as they age, but that’s a steep drop that, as it turned out, had an underlying cause. So deGrom had surgery and then got to work on tuning up his mechanics -- specifically trying to rediscover the delivery that made him NL Rookie of the Year in 2014 and an All-Star and top-10 Cy Young finisher in 2015.

That brings us back to Saturday against Houston. deGrom worked two innings, and over that span he struck out three, walked none, and retired all six batters he faced. Regarding all six batters he faced, this was no split-squad lineup for Houston: George Springer, Josh Reddick, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Carlos Beltran, and Yulieski Gurriel all came up empty against deGrom. Perhaps more encouraging was this ...

A very deGrom like first inning. Fastball touching 97. Smooth, fluid delivery. Got ahead of the first two guys quickly. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) March 4, 2017

Ninety-seven is a good place to be, especially in early spring, when velocities tend to be down. That brings us to this, which is deGrom’s start-by-start velocity readings from Brooks Baseball ...

As you can see, deGrom’s fastball last season regularly fell shy of 95 and even spent some time in the low 90s. That’s not a good place for deGrom. On Saturday, it wasn’t just the numbers and gun readings. deGrom was feeling it.

Via Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News:

“Last year, I had to give all I had to get to 92, it felt like,” deGrom said after his first Grapefruit League start of the year. “It has to do with repeating my mechanics and getting back in line with where I need to be. Last year I flew open all the time and my arm was really dragging and now I’m staying on top of the ball and I kind of get more down angle to it.”

Those mechanical adjustments are registering with him and, best of all, showing up in the box score and on the radar gun. Yes, it’s a miniscule sample, and it’s spring training. Considering deGrom’s grim recent past, though, it’s cause for optimism as the Mets get set to try to make the postseason for the third straight year.