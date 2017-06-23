Jeb Bush is reportedly joining Romney's bid to purchase Marlins after Jeter split

You'll recall that not so long ago former Florida governor Jeb Bush was part of Derek Jeter's group that's bidding to purchase the Miami Marlins. Late last month, however, Bush parted ways with Jeter and was presumably out of the running.

Now, though, there's a twist. Here's the scoop from Bloomberg's Scott Soshnick:

Jeb Bush has joined forces with Tagg Romney and Wayne Rothbaum to make a bid of more than $1.1 billion for the Miami Marlins, according to people with knowledge of the situation, an offer that threatens Derek Jeter's hope of landing the baseball team.

That reported bid of $1.1 billion may not be the highest offer on the table, but if it's cash-heavy, then it may be the best offer on the table. Jeter, after all, has reportedly run into some financing issues with his offer.

There's still time for more plot twists, of course, but since owner Jeffrey Loria reportedly wants the sale finalized before the end of the year, there may not be much time.

Jeter, it's been reported, is still seeking additional partners, so he may yet come back with a sturdier offer. As it stands, though, Friday has not been a good day for Jeter's ownership aspirations.