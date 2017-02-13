Jerry Remy's lung cancer has returned, but he's still going to call Red Sox games

On Monday, Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy announced that he's once again battling lung cancer. Remy originally underwent surgery to remove portions of his lungs in 2008.

Obviously, this is deeply worrisome news for Remy, who turned 64 last November. However, there a couple of positives to take away. First, there's this tweet from Remy himself ...

I've been diagnosed with cancer again but it's under control. If you would like to read the interview go to:https://t.co/VWfMlV64UA — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) February 13, 2017

As you can see, he says the cancer is "under control," which suggests it's still at a treatable stage. Our hope and prayer is that that's indeed the case. Second, Remy will soldier on when it comes to calling Sox games this season.

As the Sox's flagship station notes, Remy "still plans to return to the booth for his 30 season with NESN and will serve as the primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2017."

That's great to hear. Here's hoping for a full recovery and that Remy doesn't miss a beat or a game while continuing to win his battle against cancer.