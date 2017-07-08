Jeter, Romney groups reportedly still in mix for Marlins as Jorge Mas mulls bid

The in-flux Marlins are gearing up to host the All-Star Game. USATSI

This coming week the Miami Marlins will host the 2017 All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Baseball's biggest and brightest stars will all be on hand in Miami.

Away from the field, the sale of the Marlins remains an ongoing saga. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the club is receiving interest from businessman Jorge Mas, though they remain hopeful a group led by Derek Jeter or Tagg Romney will come up with the offer they're looking for.

From Jackson:

The Marlins, in the past 10 days, have rejected Miami-based businessman Jorge Mas' request for an exclusive negotiating period, according to a source directly involved. The Marlins apparently want to keep alive the hope of Derek Jeter or the Wayne Rothbaum/Tagg Romney group being able to purchase the team. Mas has been given access to the Marlins' finances and is doing due diligence to determine how much to offer. He has told the Marlins he's interested, and he intends to pursue a purchase, but he does not value the team at the $1.2 billion that the Marlins are seeking, the source said. He might be willing to make an offer close to that.

Jackson adds that at this point, there has been no talk of Mas and Jeter teaming up to form an ownership group. Jeter's partnership with Jeb Bush fell apart due to infighting a few weeks ago.

Complicating things is the fact the Marlins are projected to lose at least $60 million this season, despite hosting the All-Star Game and reaping the financial rewards. There is also some frustration among potential bidders that Jeter may be receiving preferential treatment even though he reportedly does not have financing in place to purchase the club.

There's been speculation the Marlins could trade way some players in an effort to reduce payroll obligation and make the franchise more attractive to potential buyers. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria was moved recently and others like Martin Prado, Justin Bour, and Marcell Ozuna have popped up in trade rumors.