Joey Votto is planning to get Zack Cozart a donkey if he makes the All-Star Game roster

Earlier this week MLB announced their latest fan voting update for the NL All-Star Game starters. Reds shortstop Zack Cozart, who is having a phenomenal season, jumped over Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager as the leading vote-getter at his position. Pretty neat to see Cozart get so much support.

Anyway, if Cozart does make the All-Star Game this season, teammate Joey Votto promised him a special gift: a donkey. Yes, a donkey. I don't get it either, but it is what it is.

If #Reds Zack Cozart makes the All Star team, Joey Votto owes him a donkey. Yes, you read that right. pic.twitter.com/TFccfckIHS — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) June 6, 2017

The thing is, I'm pretty sure Votto is not joking. If Cozart does make the All-Star Game -- which is very possible even if he doesn't win the fan voting -- I am 100 percent certain Votto is going to stroll into the clubhouse one day with a donkey.

(h/t Cut4)