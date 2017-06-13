Joey Votto is planning to get Zack Cozart a donkey if he makes the All-Star Game roster
"I don't know why I like donkeys so much," said Cozart
Earlier this week MLB announced their latest fan voting update for the NL All-Star Game starters. Reds shortstop Zack Cozart, who is having a phenomenal season, jumped over Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager as the leading vote-getter at his position. Pretty neat to see Cozart get so much support.
Anyway, if Cozart does make the All-Star Game this season, teammate Joey Votto promised him a special gift: a donkey. Yes, a donkey. I don't get it either, but it is what it is.
The thing is, I'm pretty sure Votto is not joking. If Cozart does make the All-Star Game -- which is very possible even if he doesn't win the fan voting -- I am 100 percent certain Votto is going to stroll into the clubhouse one day with a donkey.
