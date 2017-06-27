Jonah Keri's ultimate sports celebrations bracket: Vote for the best in Round 2

Welcome to Round 2 of our Ultimate Sports Celebrations bracket! Round 1 featured lots of drama, and even a few upsets.

Chicago fans agonized over a World Series-clinching Cubs moment vs. an iconic gesture by the G.O.A.T. before finally pushing Michael Jordan's Shrug to the next round. Region 2 is already rife with Cinderella stories, as 11-seeded Marshawn Lynch and his glf ride of joy squares off against 14-seeded Wade Boggs and his World Series police horse. Wiffle Ball Kid pulled off the 12 vs. 5 upset in round one, and now might be the most dangerous double-digit seed remaining in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Blue Jays fans are already sweating a potential Sweet 16 Sophie's Choice between Joe Carter's jump and Jose Bautista's flip.

Who will prevail? You decide! Watch, and vote!

Region 1

1. Brandi Chastain, 1999 Women's World Cup: In front of 90,000-plus people at the Rose Bowl, Chastain became a Sports Illustrated cover subject and a national icon for women, telling them it was OK to celebrate like the men while ignoring the social undertones that came with her method of celebrating. If ever a sports photo captured a look of pure joy, this one was it.

Brandi Chastain falling on her knees after scoring the winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup. Getty Images

8. Tiger Woods, 2005 Masters: Tiger, like many golfers, is actually terrible at celebrating. His high-five technique is painfully awkward, and any move other than a simple fist-pump tends to go poorly. But man, this one of the best golf shots you'll ever see, and if nothing else, the reactions by announcer Verne Lundquist, and the crowd, are incredibly fun.



4. Bill Gramatica hurt celebrating a field goal: The best part of this incredible clip is that Gramatica wasn't celebrating the winning field goal in the Super Bowl. He was celebrating a fairly routine, 43-yarder in a regular-season game, one that put the Cardinals ahead 3-0. In the first quarter.

5. Kendrys Morales walk-off grand slam and broken ankle: From our Tragic Celebrations Subregional. The broken ankle Morales suffered on this play caused many teams to go much easier on their walkoff celebrations for a while. With Morales long since recovered and several years since have passed, can we now safely say that this was cruelly hilarious?

3. Icelandic football team goes fishing: The creativity of this fishy celebration gets an A. The execution and body work get an A++++.

11. The Shrug: Jordan's shrug beat out the Cubs winning the World Series. This simple gesture has a chance.

2. Bobby Orr scores Stanley Cup-winning goal, takes flight: It was a trip by Blues defenseman Noel Picard, not a premeditated leap, that caused Orr's unforgettable leap. Whatever the circumstances, when your celebration becomes a statue, that's an all-timer.

7. Ickey Shuffle: Self-Explanatory.

Region 2

1. Haka!: Any time New Zealand competes in an international sporting competition, you might see a Haka. A traditional war cry from New Zealand's Maori people, the Haka is fierce, unique, and impossible to ignore. The one below came after the Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs won the 2013 Super Rugby championship. It's a gem.

8. Deion Sanders high-step: You're damn right I once owned a Deion Sanders half-baseball, half-football poster, and displayed it proudly in my room. How many athletes have ever played with more flair?

4. Kirk Gibson's fist pump after game-winning, pinch-hit HR in the 1988 World Series: Fully confess he probably got a higher seed just so we could hear Vin Scully's voice again (and again).

5. Jim Valvano running around, looking for someone to hug: Historically excitable coach, meet historically incredible championship ending.

11. Marshawn Lynch takes a golf cart on a ride at Cal: Beast Mode can activate in so many different ways.

14. Wade Boggs rode a horse: Of course, of course.

2. Mark Messier brings the Stanley Cup to Madison Square Garden: Fifty-four years of waiting ends with an emotion that's part laughing, part exulting, part "Holy S---, We Did It!"

7. Carlton Fisk waves it fair: Technically the best part of this clip is the pre-celebration. Still iconic.

Region 3

1. Nick Young celebrating a 3-pointer that doesn't go in: Gonna be honest, this is a UCLA John Wooden-era-level favorite in this tournament.

8. Desmond Howard, Heisman pose: Simple, cocky, unforgettable.

4. The Joe Horn concealed cell phone: Pulls it out of the padding of the upright and aggressively dials his flip phone (with one finger) before pretending to talk on it. Majestic.

12. Wiffle Ball Kid: You could argue that Wiffle Ball Kid should either be a No. 1 seed, or not in this bracket at all. We put him in the notorious bracket-busting No. 12 slot as a compromise.

3. Serena C-walks after winning gold in the 2012 Olympics: Going to guess Margaret Court never tried that. Wonder what John McEnroe thinks of it.

6. Ron Hunter falls off his chair ... : ... after son R.J. Hunter hits the game-winning three-pointer to upset Baylor in the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

2. The Homer Goal: Michail Antonio, you're my hero.

This might be our new most favorite celebration. #BPLonNBChttps://t.co/ldtDWYtrae — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 27, 2016

10. Jesse Orosco at end of the 1986 World Series: Throwing his glove in the air as if there were no repercussions.

Region 4

1. Stanford Band on the field: "THE BAND IS OUT ON THE FIELD! HE'S GOING TO GO INTO THE END ZONE!!!"

9. Michael Jordan, The Shot: The single fist pump, followed by the triple.

4. The Stepover: Allen Iverson was a bad man.

12. Javier Baez celebrating a thwarted stolen-base attempt … : ... before the ball even arrives. I love the World Baseball Classic.

3. Jose Bautista bat flip: True story: Every office in all of Ontario is required to have this GIF playing in a loop on every computer screen.

6. Rickey Henderson picking up third base after setting the all-time stolen-base record: We really should have cloned Rickey while he was still in his prime. Though even at 58 years old, he'd still be cooler than anyone else out there.

2. Joe Carter World Series jump for joy: Touch 'em all, Joe. You'll never hit a bigger home run in your life.

10. Terrell Owens signs a touchdown ball with a sharpie: You know, for kids!