Jonah Keri's ultimate sports celebrations bracket: Vote for the best in Round 3

We've reached the Sweet 16 in our Ultimate Sports Celebrations Bracket, with plenty of drama behind us...and likely in front of us.

The next round will include one of the most earnest celebrations of all time (Brandi Chastain after her World Cup-winning goal) against one of the greatest moments of sports tragicomedy ever (Bill Gramatica crumpling to the ground after overzealously celebrating a fairly meaningless field goal).

We've got a full-blown rugby Haka winning by just eight votes, where it will now compete with Kirk Gibson's fist pump for the ages. Can the Cinderella story of Wiffle Ball Kid knock off Desmond Howard's Heisman's pose? Can Rickey Henderson take down a Blue Jays icon in Joe Carter, right after topping another Jays hero in Jose Bautista?

Vote now, and we will find out!

Region 1

1. Brandi Chastain, 1999 Women's World Cup: In front of 90,000-plus people at the Rose Bowl, Chastain became a Sports Illustrated cover subject and a national icon for women, telling them it was OK to celebrate like the men while ignoring the social undertones that came with her method of celebrating. If ever a sports photo captured a look of pure joy, this one was it.

Brandi Chastain falling on her knees after scoring the winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup. Getty Images

4. Bill Gramatica hurt celebrating a field goal: The best part of this incredible clip is that Gramatica wasn't celebrating the winning field goal in the Super Bowl. He was celebrating a fairly routine, 43-yarder in a regular-season game, one that put the Cardinals ahead 3-0. In the first quarter.

2. Bobby Orr scores Stanley Cup-winning goal, takes flight: It was a trip by Blues defenseman Noel Picard, not a premeditated leap, that caused Orr's unforgettable leap. Whatever the circumstances, when your celebration becomes a statue, that's an all-timer.

11. The Shrug: Jordan's shrug is one of the Cinderellas of the bracket. Who knew a simple gesture could carry so much weight?

Region 2

1. Haka!: Any time New Zealand competes in an international sporting competition, you might see a Haka. A traditional war cry from New Zealand's Maori people, the Haka is fierce, unique and impossible to ignore. The one below came after the Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs won the 2013 Super Rugby championship. It's a gem.

4. Kirk Gibson's fist pump after game-winning, pinch-hit HR in the 1988 World Series: Fully confess he probably got a higher seed just so we could hear Vin Scully's voice again (and again).

7. Carlton Fisk waves it fair: Technically the best part of this clip is the pre-celebration. Still iconic.

11. Marshawn Lynch takes a golf cart on a ride at Cal: Beast Mode can activate in so many different ways.

Region 3

8. Desmond Howard, Heisman pose: Simple, cocky, unforgettable. And it just knocked off a No. 1 seed to get here.

12. Wiffle Ball Kid: You could argue that Wiffle Ball Kid should either be a No. 1 seed, or not in this bracket at all. We put him in the notorious bracket-busting No. 12 slot as a compromise and here he is in the Sweet 16.

6. Ron Hunter falls off his chair ... : ... after son R.J. Hunter hits the game-winning three-pointer to upset Baylor in the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

10. Jesse Orosco at end of the 1986 World Series: Throwing his glove in the air as if there were no repercussions.

Region 4

1. Stanford Band on the field: "THE BAND IS OUT ON THE FIELD! HE'S GOING TO GO INTO THE END ZONE!!!" This one BARELY edged out Jordan's shot vs. Cleveland last round. Barely.

4. The Stepover: Allen Iverson was a bad man.

2. Joe Carter World Series jump for joy: Touch 'em all, Joe. You'll never hit a bigger home run in your life.

6. Rickey Henderson picking up third base after setting the all-time stolen-base record: We really should have cloned Rickey while he was still in his prime. Though even at 58 years old, he'd still be cooler than anyone else out there. Watch out, Joe, because last round Rickey took out another iconic Jays moment: The Bautista bat flip.