Jose Canseco blasts Hall of Fame voters for PED 'hypocrisy' on Twitter

Wednesday evening, Jeff Bagwell was announced as one of baseball's three new Hall of Famers. Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were voted in by the BBWAA as well.

Shortly after the announcement, Jose Canseco took to Twitter to blast not necessarily Bagwell's selection to the Hall of Fame, but the hypocrisy in the voting process. Here's what he said:

How the f*** is Jeff Bagwell being inducted into the Hall of Fame and Mark mcgwire's not that is disgusting — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 18, 2017 It's a great day for the hypocrisy of the Hall of Fame voting induct all that used Peds or induct none — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 18, 2017

Canseco went on to say others like Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Rafael Palmeiro should be in the Hall of Fame.

The common theme? All of those players were tied to performance-enhancing drugs in some way. Palmeiro tested positive and McGwire admitted using. Bagwell, Sosa, Bonds, and Clemens were all suspected of using, though they never failed a test.

The Hall of Fame has made their stance on PEDs clear: they're okay with them. If they weren't, they'd remove those players from the ballot. Instead, it's up to the voters, so of course there will be differences of opinion.