Josh Donaldson leaves Blue Jays vs. Rays game with calf tightness

The Toronto Blue Jays entered Sunday at 1-4 and in last place in the American League East. Bad news, right?

The Jays might have worse news coming, seeing as how third baseman Josh Donaldson exited with what’s being described as a strained calf during the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The #BlueJays say Josh Donaldson left the game with right calf tightness. — Megan Robinson (@RobinsonMegan) April 9, 2017

Donaldson, who entered Sunday hitting .350/.458/.550, suffered the injury while trying to leg out a single. He missed time during spring training with a similar issue . Ryan Goins replaced him at third base. It’s unclear if the Blue Jays would roll with Goins or someone like Steve Pearce as Donaldson’s replacement if a disabled list stint is required.