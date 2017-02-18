Josh Donaldson misses first full workout but should be ready for Opening Day
Donaldson is dealing with calf trouble early in Blue Jays camp
The biggest spring training goal for every team is the same: Stay healthy. Imagine the Toronto Blue Jays’ annoyance, then, when their first full-squad workout of the spring was most notable for third baseman Josh Donaldson’s absence.
Donaldson didn’t partake due to a calf injury -- one that, while a nuisance at the moment, isn’t expected to cost him regular-season time:
Wilner, one of Toronto’s radio broadcasters, later added that fans shouldn’t expect to see Donaldson play in a spring-training game anytime soon -- if any at all this exhibition season. That’s a bummer for Dunedin crowds, but loyal Blue Jays fans will take it -- especially if it means Donaldson can repeat last season’s performance, when he hit .284/.404/.549 with 37 home runs and 99 RBI.
Our Latest Stories
-
Longo hasn't gotten over Forsythe trade
Tampa Bay's franchise player remains bummed
-
Allen, not Miller, to close for Indians
That means Andrew Miller and Bryan Shaw will match up in the seventh and eighth innings
-
Mookie Betts bowls six straight strikes
Betts was playing in Chris Paul's charity bowling tournament
-
Padres agree to deal with Jered Weaver
Weaver will make $3 million in 2017
-
Burning questions for each AL team
Some teams have bigger issues to sort out this spring than others
-
Yankees prez rips Betances after hearing
Betances will earn $3 million in 2017, not the $5 million he was seeking
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre