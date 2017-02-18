Josh Donaldson misses first full workout but should be ready for Opening Day

The biggest spring training goal for every team is the same: Stay healthy. Imagine the Toronto Blue Jays’ annoyance, then, when their first full-squad workout of the spring was most notable for third baseman Josh Donaldson’s absence.

Donaldson didn’t partake due to a calf injury -- one that, while a nuisance at the moment, isn’t expected to cost him regular-season time:

#Bluejays announce a right calf strain for Josh Donaldson. Expected to be able to start the season. #Jays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) February 18, 2017

Wilner, one of Toronto’s radio broadcasters, later added that fans shouldn’t expect to see Donaldson play in a spring-training game anytime soon -- if any at all this exhibition season. That’s a bummer for Dunedin crowds, but loyal Blue Jays fans will take it -- especially if it means Donaldson can repeat last season’s performance, when he hit .284/.404/.549 with 37 home runs and 99 RBI.