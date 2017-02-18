Josh Donaldson misses first full workout but should be ready for Opening Day

Donaldson is dealing with calf trouble early in Blue Jays camp

The biggest spring training goal for every team is the same: Stay healthy. Imagine the Toronto Blue Jays’ annoyance, then, when their first full-squad workout of the spring was most notable for third baseman Josh Donaldson’s absence.

Donaldson didn’t partake due to a calf injury -- one that, while a nuisance at the moment, isn’t expected to cost him regular-season time:

Wilner, one of Toronto’s radio broadcasters, later added that fans shouldn’t expect to see Donaldson play in a spring-training game anytime soon -- if any at all this exhibition season. That’s a bummer for Dunedin crowds, but loyal Blue Jays fans will take it -- especially if it means Donaldson can repeat last season’s performance, when he hit .284/.404/.549 with 37 home runs and 99 RBI.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories