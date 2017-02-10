Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump's brother in law, reportedly involved in Marlins sale
Kushner has various White House ties
On Thursday, news broke that the Miami Marlins could have a new owner soon. Jeffrey Loria reportedly has a handshake agreement to sell the franchise for $1.6 billion. While initial reports identified Charles Kushner as the prospective buyer, that was refuted by MLB and appears to never have been the case.
Rather, the Associated Press is reporting that Charles' son, Joshua, is the Kushner in line to buy the Marlins -- noting the following:
The preliminary agreement preceded due diligence by Kushner, the person said, adding the final offer could be much lower than $1.6 billion. Other parties are also interested in buying the Marlins, and Loria might reopen negotiations with them.
Kushner, a 31-year-old New York-based investor, has multiple ties to President Trump and the White House. His brother, Jared, is one of Trump's top advisers. Additionally, his sister-in-law is Ivanka Trump, Trump's daughter.
The AP also reported that neither Kushner's father nor brother are believed to be involved in the deal.
Our Latest Stories
-
Rajai Davis Q&A: Inside that Game 7 HR
In part two of a two-part series, Rajai tells us about his clutch home run in Game 7 of the...
-
Trump connection to Marlins sale?
Charles Kushner might be making a play to purchase the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria
-
Radio guy loses bet to Yelich, eats crow
'That's the first time I've seen anybody eat a crow. I didn't know it was possible,' said...
-
Nats, Red Sox to play at Naval Academy
The Nationals will play exhibition games there in 2018 and 2019 as well
-
Report: Steve Ross not buying Marlins
The identify of the buyer is still a mystery
-
Team USA favored to win 2017 WBC
Team USA is only 10-10 all-time in the WBC, however
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre