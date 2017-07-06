Justin Turner, Mike Moustakas heading to All-Star Game after winning Final Vote

The voting is over and the results are in: Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas are heading to the 2017 All-Star Game after winning the Final Vote.

Turner, at age 32, is a first-time All-Star. Here he is watching the Final Vote announcement on MLB Network:

Turner beat out Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant , Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon , Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour , and Colorado Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds in the Final Vote. He is hitting .384/.473/.571 with eight home runs in 61 games this season.

Moustakas, meanwhile, has won the Final Vote for the second time (2015). Moustakas beat out Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts , New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius , Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus , and Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Logan Morrison .

Moustakas, 28, is hitting .275/.309/.570 with 25 home runs this season. He was slated to be in Miami during the All-Star break anyway to compete in the Home Run Derby.

Here are the full 2017 All-Star Game rosters. The game will be played next Tuesday at Marlins Park.