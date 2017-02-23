Justin Verlander says the AL and NL should have the same rules, would ditch DH

Those approaching hoof-beats? They belong to This, Our Baseball, and any time baseball is the matter at hand we’re honor-bound to thunder about the designated hitter.

CBS Sports has learned that the AL uses the DH and the NL doesn’t, and that this has been the case since 1973. This stark difference between league rules has long been a source of controversy.

Many rank-and-file fans don’t like the DH, even though the aesthetics of seeing most pitchers take their hacks are ... lacking. Anyhow, Rays moundsman Chris Archer took to Twitter on Thursday and asked what rule changes we, the people would like to see. One of his respondents turned out to be Tigers ace Justin Verlander:

.@ChrisArcher22 I'd like to see the AL and NL have the same rules. Same for everyone. I vote NL rules. #pitcherswhorake #noDHplease 🙏🏻 — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 23, 2017

Verlander hath spoken. For what’s worth, Verlander has registered 47 career plate appearances across 12 seasons, and over that span he has batted .081/.081/.081. The sample size is tiny, but thus far there’s no evidence that the first hashtag is self-referential in any way. That said, having the will is the first step, and Verlander clearly wants to hit.

Speaking of which, do you have any thoughts on the DH you would like to scream on the internet? Hit that caps lock and join the discussion.