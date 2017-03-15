Kenley Jansen says he'll pitch for Netherlands in next round of World Baseball Classic

The Netherlands advanced to the semifinals without the services of the Dodgers' closer

Japan and the Netherlands have already qualified for the four-team, single-elimination championship round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic ( scores, schedule, standings ) that starts March 20 in Dodger Stadium. That’s good news for the upstart Dutch, of course. Here’s more good news ... 

Yep, Dodgers lockdown closer and Curacao native Kenley Jansen will be available to Team Netherlands in the next round of play. That’s huge, of course, especially considering that Jansen earlier this month indicated he wouldn’t participate in the WBC this time around . The 28-year-old Jansen is of course one of the best relievers in all of baseball. For his career, he’s pitched to a 2.20 ERA (169 ERA+) across parts of seven big-league seasons, and along the way he’s struck out a remarkable 39.8 percent of opposing batters. In related matters, Jansen’s cutter is one of the single best pitches in the game today. 

Aside: Let’s not forget that Jansen back in 2009 made his WBC debut ... as a catcher

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games