Kenley Jansen says he'll pitch for Netherlands in next round of World Baseball Classic
The Netherlands advanced to the semifinals without the services of the Dodgers' closer
Japan and the Netherlands have already qualified for the four-team, single-elimination championship round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic ( scores, schedule, standings ) that starts March 20 in Dodger Stadium. That’s good news for the upstart Dutch, of course. Here’s more good news ...
Yep, Dodgers lockdown closer and Curacao native Kenley Jansen will be available to Team Netherlands in the next round of play. That’s huge, of course, especially considering that Jansen earlier this month indicated he wouldn’t participate in the WBC this time around . The 28-year-old Jansen is of course one of the best relievers in all of baseball. For his career, he’s pitched to a 2.20 ERA (169 ERA+) across parts of seven big-league seasons, and along the way he’s struck out a remarkable 39.8 percent of opposing batters. In related matters, Jansen’s cutter is one of the single best pitches in the game today.
Aside: Let’s not forget that Jansen back in 2009 made his WBC debut ... as a catcher .
Our Latest Stories
-
Yankees' Frazier offered free hair cuts
Truman's Gentleman's Groomers is here to make the Yankees prospect feel better
-
Fun A's and Mariners feud on Twitter
The A's don't much care for 'Felix Day,' it would seem
-
WKU player has the best facial hair
The senior first baseman's facial hair game was strong against Vanderbilt this week
-
Adrian Gonzalez rips the WBC
The Dodgers and Team Mexico slugger sounds pretty angry
-
WBC: Baez's no-look tag for Puerto Rico
Consider this the highlight of Puerto Rico's recent win over the Dominican Republic in the...
-
WBC: D.R. loses, Japan, Netherlands adv.
The four-team semifinals in Dodger Stadium is now half set
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre