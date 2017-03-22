Kinsler criticizes Puerto Rican, Dominican WBC teams for showing emotion, passion
Kinsler says Team USA shows its passion in a different way
Prior to Wednesday night’s World Baseball Classic final between the United States and Puerto Rico, USA second baseman Ian Kinsler commented on how the two squads show their passion for the game differently.
Kinsler’s words are likely to raise eyebrows due to the phrasing he used. Here’s the excerpt making its rounds, courtesy of the New York Times:
“I hope kids watching the WBC can watch the way we play the game and appreciate the way we play the game as opposed to the way Puerto Rico plays or the Dominican plays,” Kinsler said. “That’s not taking anything away from them. That just wasn’t the way we were raised. They were raised differently and to show emotion and passion when you play. We do show emotion; we do show passion. But we just do it in a different way.”
While it’s unclear what Kinsler meant by “raised differently,” it’s a silly point. Nearly every team in the WBC has shown emotion -- that’s what happens when everyone wants to win. Alas, only certain teams get knocked for it.
Let’s look at some examples:
Mr. Balentien is creating quite the name for himself in #WBC2017. pic.twitter.com/jTLypUHXdi— WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 21, 2017
What. A. Game. @RobinsonCano homers to get the Dominican Republic within a run in the 7th. #WBC2017pic.twitter.com/cVcvWF6lLr— WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 19, 2017
When you have the early lead in a #WBC2017 elimination game … pic.twitter.com/Zoi6BWwSNM— WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 19, 2017
These are ostensibly the kinds of displays Kinsler is referencing. Scandalous stuff.
But if someone wanted to, they could make the same kind of highlight reel out of Team USA’s displays of life. To wit:
.@PatNeshek gets Team USA out of a HUGE jam to keep the 4-2 lead! #WBC2017pic.twitter.com/9fX6DArWcv— WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 19, 2017
#ForGlory! Team USA defeats the defending champs, 6-3, to move on to the Championship Round in Los Angeles. #WBC2017pic.twitter.com/TiQ1uobDTI— WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 19, 2017
.@TheCUTCH22 gets Team USA on the board with an RBI single! Team USA leads 1-0 in the 4th. #WBC2017pic.twitter.com/5SkKKn1Fye— WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 22, 2017
In Hosmer we trust. 🇺🇸 #WBC2017pic.twitter.com/wj8IOht4Fb— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 16, 2017
Is there a point where a celebration can cross the line? Probably. But should we be focused on this nonsense at the tail end of an exciting tournament -- one that might help make baseball more appealing to youngsters? Nah.
Let’s just play ball and have some fun with it -- is that too much to ask?
