Kris Bryant does something no reigning MVP has ever done before, but it's not good

It’s hard to dream up a better possible start to a career than Kris Bryant’s. Here is how the last four years have played out for the Cubs star third baseman:

2013: Golden Spikes Award winner as the best player in college baseball.

Golden Spikes Award winner as the best player in college baseball. 2014: Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year.

Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year. 2015: NL Rookie of the Year.

NL Rookie of the Year. 2016: NL MVP and World Series champion.

Yeah, it’s hard to start your baseball career better than that. Bryant signed a record contract prior to this season too . A record for his service time level, that is, but a record nonetheless.

Kris Bryant has had a storybook start to his career, but not his 2017 season. USATSI

On Friday, Bryant set another record, though it wasn’t a good one. He flew out to right field against Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson in his first at-bat Friday, moving him to 0 for 14 on the season. That is the longest hitless streak to start the season by a reigning MVP in history.

Kris Bryant: 0-for-14, the longest hitless streak to start a year by a reigning MVP (breaks tie with Ryne Sandberg, 1985), via @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 8, 2017

Ouch! Bryant will be fine though. Players have 0 for 14 slumps all the time during the season. Bryant just so happened to have one at the start of the season. Before you know it, he’ll be back to mashing baseballs and again in consideration for the MVP award.