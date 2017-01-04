Kris Bryant turns 25: Let's recap four of the greatest years to ever start a career

It's good to be Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant these days.

Bryant, who is celebrating his 25th birthday Wednesday, is the reigning National League Most Valuable Player and part of the Cubs team that ended the franchise's 108-year-old World Series drought. He's already a hero. Now he can rent cars without the under-25 surcharge.

Let's quickly recap the last four years of Bryant's life, shall we?

Kris Bryant has had a storybook start to his career. USATSI

2013: Won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the country. Bryant hit .329/.493/.820 with 31 home runs in 62 games as a junior at the University of San Diego. The Cubs selected him with the second overall pick in the 2013 draft and paid him a $6.7 million signing bonus. Not too shabby for his first job out of college.

2014: Named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year. Bryant out together a .325/.438/.661 batting line with 43 home runs in 138 games split between Double-A and Triple-A. He was more than three years younger than the competition and approximately 92 percent better than average at the plate.

2015: Selected to the MLB All-Star Game and named NL Rookie of the Year unanimously. That's what happens when you hit .275/.369/.488 with 26 home runs in 151 games during your debut season. Bryant was 35 percent better than the competition, offensively.

2016: Named NL MVP and won the World Series with the Cubs. And another All-Star Game selection. Bryant hit .292/.385/.554 with 39 home runs during the regular season and received 29 of the 30 first place MVP votes. He went on to hit .308/.400/.523 with three home runs in 17 postseason games. The final out of the 2016 World Series was hit to Bryant:

Your browser does not support iframes.

By WAR, Bryant's first two seasons are the greatest first two seasons by a position player in baseball history:

Kris Bryant, 2015-16: 13.6 WAR Frank Robinson, 1956-57: 13.4 WAR Ted Williams, 1939-40: 13.0 WAR Joe DiMaggio, 1936-37: 12.8 WAR Paul Waner, 1926-27: 12.2 WAR

Is Bryant living the dream or what? Haters will say he can only go down from here. Me? I say Bryant is just getting started.