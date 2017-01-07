Let us envy Johnny Cueto's offseason workout site while sitting in the cold

These views definitely beat the inside of a gym

Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto is coming off a great season in which he finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting. We're now well into the offseason -- in fact, we're in the excruciatingly slow period of it -- and Cueto's gotta stay in shape for 2017. So the Dominican Republic native is doing so in quite enviable fashion.

There's no driving through the snow to an indoor gym for Cueto. Check out some of his workout footage that he recently posted to Instagram:

working hard 😜😜🐴🐴

A video posted by Johnny Cueto (@johnnycueto47) on

Se está trabajando Duro

A video posted by Johnny Cueto (@johnnycueto47) on

Con mi primo el trabajo @gustavo.cuesta

A video posted by Johnny Cueto (@johnnycueto47) on

Gorgeous views, man. The best part has to be Cueto's ability to just hang out at the beach after his workout is finished as opposed to walking outside onto a snow-covered slab of concrete.

Hat-tip: MLB Cut-4

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last five World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

