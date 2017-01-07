Let us envy Johnny Cueto's offseason workout site while sitting in the cold

Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto is coming off a great season in which he finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting. We're now well into the offseason -- in fact, we're in the excruciatingly slow period of it -- and Cueto's gotta stay in shape for 2017. So the Dominican Republic native is doing so in quite enviable fashion.

There's no driving through the snow to an indoor gym for Cueto. Check out some of his workout footage that he recently posted to Instagram:

working hard 😜😜🐴🐴 A video posted by Johnny Cueto (@johnnycueto47) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Se está trabajando Duro A video posted by Johnny Cueto (@johnnycueto47) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Con mi primo el trabajo @gustavo.cuesta A video posted by Johnny Cueto (@johnnycueto47) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Gorgeous views, man. The best part has to be Cueto's ability to just hang out at the beach after his workout is finished as opposed to walking outside onto a snow-covered slab of concrete.

