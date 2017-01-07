Let us envy Johnny Cueto's offseason workout site while sitting in the cold
These views definitely beat the inside of a gym
Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto is coming off a great season in which he finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting. We're now well into the offseason -- in fact, we're in the excruciatingly slow period of it -- and Cueto's gotta stay in shape for 2017. So the Dominican Republic native is doing so in quite enviable fashion.
There's no driving through the snow to an indoor gym for Cueto. Check out some of his workout footage that he recently posted to Instagram:
Gorgeous views, man. The best part has to be Cueto's ability to just hang out at the beach after his workout is finished as opposed to walking outside onto a snow-covered slab of concrete.
Hat-tip: MLB Cut-4
