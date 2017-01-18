Let's all spend way too much time thinking about this Bryce Harper tweet

The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement is Wednesday and then we'll get back to the cripplingly cold "Hot Stove." There are still several prominent free agents out there, such as catcher Matt Wieters and closer Greg Holland.

Any rumors about those two and the Nationals? Hey, look ...

#Nationals still have interest in both Wieters & Holland..but they are way over budget on Spring Training Complex making decision difficult — Jim Bowden (@JimBowden_ESPN) January 18, 2017

What does Nats prodigy Bryce Harper think of this?

So what does this all mean!?!?! It's very important that we try to figure it out.

Scenario 1: Bryce is calling the Nats cheap, in that they would rather put a team store in a spring training facility than put money into the on-field product.

Scenario 2: Bryce just really wants the Nats to sign Wieters and Holland and was having fun in how to say so.

Scenario 3: Scott Boras is the agent of Harper, Wieters and Holland. He planted the spring training complex rumor with Jim Bowden and directed Harper to respond in this manner. His diabolical plan shames the Nationals into interest in his two unsigned clients and drives the Nationals payroll up to the point that they can't re-sign Harper in two years and he's free to sign with the Yankees without making him look like a traitor.

Scenario 4: Harper is trolling and none of this means anything.

Pick your poison. Just remember, "must be a slow news day" is always bad internetting.