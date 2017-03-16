Let's all watch Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and transform
Read the headline again and then take it all in
People, in this space we tell stories, but we do not tell lies. So when we headline an important dispatch as “Let’s watch Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and turn into a bottle of ginseng,” we mean that you’ll have the opportunity to watch Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and turn into a bottle of ginseng. Regard ...
You see, Seung-hwan Oh is delicious, at least to #dogtongues, not unlike a healthful and refreshing beverage.
The Final Boss indeed. As you were.
