Let's all watch Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and transform

People, in this space we tell stories, but we do not tell lies. So when we headline an important dispatch as “Let’s watch Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and turn into a bottle of ginseng,” we mean that you’ll have the opportunity to watch Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and turn into a bottle of ginseng. Regard ...

Good morning! Here's a Korean commercial where Seung-Hwan Oh gets licked by a dog and turns into a bottle of black ginseng drink. #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/7uOhSOrMD6 — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) March 16, 2017

You see, Seung-hwan Oh is delicious, at least to #dogtongues, not unlike a healthful and refreshing beverage.

The Final Boss indeed. As you were.