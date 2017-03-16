Let's all watch Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and transform

Read the headline again and then take it all in

People, in this space we tell stories, but we do not tell lies. So when we headline an important dispatch as “Let’s watch Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and turn into a bottle of ginseng,” we mean that you’ll have the opportunity to watch Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and turn into a bottle of ginseng. Regard ... 

You see, Seung-hwan Oh is delicious, at least to #dogtongues, not unlike a healthful and refreshing beverage. 

The Final Boss indeed. As you were. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

