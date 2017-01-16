Let's marvel at Miguel Cabrera's ridiculous swing for a moment

If you've coached or even played Little League baseball, then you're surely aware of the difficulties that young hitters have when it comes to keeping their head down and under control during the swing. There are various coaching cues that attempt -- and usually fail -- to address this, and at a certain age it's just one of those things the kid can or can't do.

Suffice it to say, major-league hitters, by virtue of being major-league hitters, are pretty good at keeping their head on the ball until late in the swing. The challenge is having that explosive rotational component without having one's head pull off the ball. I've read or heard someone write or say -- can't recall which -- that the best hitters function as though their head is almost momentarily detached from their body. Think of holding the head of an action figure still and rotating his body at the neck. It's something like that. Try it with Destro, since he has a silver head that naturally distinguishes itself.

Back among the living, it's no great surprise that Tigers cloutsman Miguel Cabrera, who stands as one of the great right-handed hitters in baseball history, is especially adept at this. He is, after all, the owner of a 155 career OPS+ and almost 1,000 extra-base hits. He's also still performing at a high level well into his thirties. Anyway, let's admire how the future first-ballot Hall of Famer excels when it comes to keeping his head on the ball ...

That, people, is keeping your head down through contact. It's also a good visual of that "head momentarily detached from the body" concept. Cabrera's head doesn't come up until after contact and even then only when the rotation of his back shoulder brings it up naturally. That's how you hit for power without "selling out" for power, and it's much easier said than done. There's a lot of natural talent and dedication to craft on display right there. The lesson, of course, is to tell Little League hitters to just do what Miguel Cabrera does. Totally easy.

People, it's January, and there is no baseball here.