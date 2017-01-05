Let's read way too much into this Bryce Harper tweet about the Yankees

Via Big League Stew, we learn of a series of tweets that involve Bryce Harper and the Yankees and thus amount to Broiling SEO Lava Flow. Are we about to make too much of what follows? You're blasted right we are.

First, MLB sent out the following tweet of appreciation regarding Mr. Harper's coif, which is quite possibly still a partial function of heavy Suavecito usage ...

RT if you need this hair and smile back in your life. 😀 pic.twitter.com/KcwlavjM51 — MLB (@MLB) January 5, 2017

So there's Mr. Harper's triumphant mane. This, needless to say, caught the attention of another baseball-ist who himself has a triumphant mane. We of course speak of ...

Getty Images

Yankees prospect Clint Frazier! Frazier and his scarlet waterfall and forearms of maximus demolition ruination maximus will soon enough be launching spanks in the Bronx ...

Wait for his indeed. As Mr. Harper hastened to remind him, though, one of those attributes may not be along for the trip ...

Wait for what? Your beard and hair will be gone real quick..💇🏼‍♂️(sorry didn't have a ginger) Gotta respect it! #CleanCuthttps://t.co/8ZdrWdieRw — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 5, 2017

Neophyte who is less than two years younger than Harper, thou hast been schooled. The Yankees since the days of Boss Steinbrenner have forbid players to wear beards or their hair below the collar. Mr. Frazier will, likely in 2017, become acquainted with at least one of those mandates, much to our cultural diminution.

As for Harper, the ballyhooed former NL MVP is slated for free agency after the 2018 season, and he'll almost certainly wind up inking a record-breaking contract. Given Harper's upside, relative youth, and likely price point, the Yankees are already prominently linked to him.

Given that we're talking about perhaps a $400 million deal, something as inconsequential as grooming liberties surely won't be a measurable factor in Harper's decision, right? In reality, that's almost certainly the case.

But this, people, is the internet, and it says here that Bryce Harper won't sign with the Yankees because he loves his beard more than money. So stay awhile, enjoy repeated viewings of the embedded video at top, click on some ads, and most of all discuss below Bryce Harper's decision not to sign with the Yankees because he likes to be hairy. After you're done thundering in the comments section about the matter at hand -- and the matter at hand is that Bryce Harper hates the Yankees -- kindly leave your browser tab open to this page at CBSSports.com.