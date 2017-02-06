LOOK: Andrew McCutchen's perfect reaction to moving to right field honors Clemente

Over the weekend, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle confirmed the team will indeed realign their outfield for the coming season. Franchise cornerstone Andrew McCutchen is moving to right field with the defensively superior Starling Marte taking over in center. Gregory Polanco is sliding over to left.

Oftentimes teams hide their worse defensive outfielder in left field. There's much more ground to cover in left field than right field at PNC Park though, which is why Polanco is going to left and McCutchen is sliding the right. Both the defensive stats and eye test confirm McCutchen's defensive skills have eroded.

It goes without saying telling your franchise player he has to change positions because someone else is better equipped for the job isn't easy. Many players would be upset and hold a grudge in that situation. McCutchen is not most players, however. He had the perfect response to his position change on Twitter:

Rather than complain or feel slighted by the position change, McCutchen lets it be known he is honored to play right field, the same position as Pirates legend and the late Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. That's a heck of a response. Pure class. Then again, I'd expect nothing less from McCutchen, one of the game's good guys.