LOOK: Barry Bonds shares Instagram photo that features a Hall of Fame-worthy cake
Bonds was inducted to the Giants Wall of Fame on Saturday, and he celebrated with a special dessert
Everyone knows about Barry Bonds' story. How he's arguably the best baseball player of all time, yet how he's not yet been inducted into the Hall of Fame due to the allegations connecting him to performance-enhancing drugs.
Bonds was inducted to the Giants Wall of Fame on Saturday, and he and his family celebrated on Friday night with a cake to commemorate the occasion that actually looks an awful lot like a Cooperstown plaque (hat tip to Deadspin's Emma Baccellieri):
For reference, here's what Mike Piazza and Ken Griffey Jr.'s plaques look like:
For now, that cake is as close as Bonds gets to Cooperstown. But if he ever is officially inducted into the Hall of Fame, we now have a pretty good idea of how he'll celebrate the night before.
