LOOK: Baseball card of Ichiro's Safeco Field homer goes on sale within 24 hours

Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki provided us with what will stand as one of the best moments of the 2017 season on Wednesday night when he homered in what will almost certainly be his last trip to Safeco Field. Ichiro, of course, spent the first 12 seasons of his MLB career with the Mariners, and he remains a deeply beloved figure in Seattle.

Once more, with feeling ...

Pretty cool.

How cool? Cool enough to inspire not just a baseball card but also a baseball card released within 24 hours of the moment. Take it away, Topps, makers of fine cardboard goods ...

Ichiro hits a HR to a huge ovation at Safeco. Get the #TOPPSNOW card of another great moment: https://t.co/TS6fetuPEh @Mariners @Marlins pic.twitter.com/4WXZ71HOMY — Topps Company (@Topps) April 20, 2017

Topps Now is of course designed to be turned around quickly, but it's still pretty cool to see. In case you were wondering, yes, the card is available in exchange for redeemable currency.

We'll miss you when you're gone, Ichiro.