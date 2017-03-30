LOOK: Bees invade Rockies-Padres spring game and Twitter just about loses it
A swarm of bees sent Padres and Rockies players ducking for cover during Thursday's game
Every year, without fail, we see a handful of spring training games interrupted by a swarm of bees. Both in Florida and Arizona. That’s exactly what happened to the Padres and Rockies on Thursday, as a swarm of bees flew across the field and sent players ducking for cover.
The bee swarm moving across the field created a funny visual as the players and home plate umpire dropped to the ground. Check it out:
Naturally, when you throw the internet a context-free picture like that, you’re going to get some great responses. Here are a few of the best:
Baseball is weird. And I love it endlessly.
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre