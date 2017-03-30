LOOK: Bees invade Rockies-Padres spring game and Twitter just about loses it

Every year, without fail, we see a handful of spring training games interrupted by a swarm of bees. Both in Florida and Arizona. That’s exactly what happened to the Padres and Rockies on Thursday, as a swarm of bees flew across the field and sent players ducking for cover.

The bee swarm moving across the field created a funny visual as the players and home plate umpire dropped to the ground. Check it out:

Naturally, when you throw the internet a context-free picture like that, you’re going to get some great responses. Here are a few of the best:

This sure as hell isn't gonna speed up the game, @mlb https://t.co/ObVQpSXZE9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 30, 2017

@mikeaxisa tfw you signed Ian Desmond to play first base pic.twitter.com/gntNJGio1T — Mike (@gosensgo101) March 30, 2017

when you don't bring weapons to Ｔｈｅ Ｃｏｌｏｓｓａｌ Ｐｉｌｌａｒ ｏｆ Ｗａｓｐ Ｅｇｇｓ https://t.co/Ea7srbHlLu — smusial (@SimulacruMusial) March 30, 2017

These submarine pitchers are getting a little gimmicky. https://t.co/b1ruuhl9qL — Andrew Joe Potter 🍍 (@AndrewJoePotter) March 30, 2017

Alfred Hitchcock rises from the grave to direct "The Bees". https://t.co/J73l8eZlzL — Jackson Felts (@JacksonKJR) March 30, 2017

someone apparently lost a contact https://t.co/Y3dtDptqEB — Kenny Ocker (@KennyOcker) March 30, 2017

DROP AND GIVE ME 20, MAGGOTS! https://t.co/6x8LlGRgpd — Robin Cohrs (@RobinCohrs) March 30, 2017

/Mission Impossible theme plays https://t.co/QcZROp8N5d — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) March 30, 2017

They got knocked down

But they got up again https://t.co/WoAzKeO9D5 — Platinum Seat Ghosts (@3rdPeriodSuits) March 30, 2017

@mikeaxisa When the staff accidentally turns on the alarm system pic.twitter.com/JtWhDIX8jJ — PillarRatherWalk (@KPRatherWalk) March 30, 2017

"Everyone get on the floor this is a stick up." https://t.co/DQbV2A9vPb — Jairo Valverde (@MonsieurJairo88) March 30, 2017

I see the Rockies and the Padres are looking for their playoff chances https://t.co/f4uTsfTEkr — Matthew Henderson (@mhenderson95) March 30, 2017

Baseball so boring even the players are sleeping on the job smh https://t.co/tSUSoJShPA — Nai(Roy)Saelee (@Nai_Roy) March 30, 2017

Another Spring Training 🐝 outbreak. Must be time to migrate to Salt Lake for the season. https://t.co/HzOwBPN1Wp — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) March 30, 2017

Baseball is weird https://t.co/TJdBwXMG3F — Kyle Edwards (@KyleEdwards17) March 30, 2017

Baseball is weird. And I love it endlessly.