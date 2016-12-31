LOOK: Blues goalie has Cardinals-themed mask for NHL's outdoor Winter Classic

Carter Hutton says he grew up a Jeff Bagwell fan, however

Weather permitting, the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks will play at Busch Stadium on Monday afternoon in one of the NHL's annual outdoor games.

Here's what the ballpark looks like at the moment:

Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling is planning to wear a Cubs-themed mask, which features Anthony Rizzo and a nod to the club's 2016 World Series title, during the outdoor game Monday. Quality trolling by Mr. Darling, I'd say.

Blues goalie Carter Hutton will wear a baseball-themed mask of his own Monday. He has a Cardinals-themed mask that includes many of the team's all-time greats, such as Bob Gibson and Lou Brock, as well a flipping Ozzie Smith on the back. Check it out:

Man, that's a really sweet mask. The color-scheme is great and so is the way the artist managed to combine the Blues and Cardinals logos. Hopefully the weather cooperates and the game will be played without a hitch Monday.

(Also, MLB must love the two goalies wearing baseball-themed masks during one of the NHL's premier events.)

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories