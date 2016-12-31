LOOK: Blues goalie has Cardinals-themed mask for NHL's outdoor Winter Classic

Weather permitting, the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks will play at Busch Stadium on Monday afternoon in one of the NHL's annual outdoor games.

Here's what the ballpark looks like at the moment:

Once again, the NHL has raised the bar here in St. Louis. https://t.co/69wueTxu36pic.twitter.com/BDvvrs983l — Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) December 31, 2016

Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling is planning to wear a Cubs-themed mask, which features Anthony Rizzo and a nod to the club's 2016 World Series title, during the outdoor game Monday. Quality trolling by Mr. Darling, I'd say.

Blues goalie Carter Hutton will wear a baseball-themed mask of his own Monday. He has a Cardinals-themed mask that includes many of the team's all-time greats, such as Bob Gibson and Lou Brock, as well a flipping Ozzie Smith on the back. Check it out:

#stlblues goalie Carter Hutton, who grew up a Jeff Bagwell fan, commissioned an amazing helmet honoring the #STLCards for #Winter Classic. pic.twitter.com/XilyaHdsVl — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) December 29, 2016

Man, that's a really sweet mask. The color-scheme is great and so is the way the artist managed to combine the Blues and Cardinals logos. Hopefully the weather cooperates and the game will be played without a hitch Monday.

(Also, MLB must love the two goalies wearing baseball-themed masks during one of the NHL's premier events.)