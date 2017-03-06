LOOK: Brandon Crawford's patriotic Team USA World Baseball Classic glove is awesome

The World Baseball Classic got underway Monday morning with a thrilling upset by Israel over Korea, 2-1 in extra innings. Team USA doesn’t play until Friday, when it faces off against Colombia at 6 p.m. ET in Miami. When that happens, USA shortstop Brandon Crawford is set to play with a pretty cool glove:

Crawford will be the USA starter at short, given that he’s the only pure, everyday shortstop on the roster. If he’s ever removed from the game, other options would be Alex Bregman or Josh Harrison. With that glove, though, I would leave him in all game every game. It’s just perfect.