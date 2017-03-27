LOOK: Braves prospect Matt Foley has a tremendous SNL Farley bat decal

Braves catcher Matt Foley paid homage to an SNL character

Last year, in the league’s continued war on fun, MLB banned personalized bat decals. Man of the people Bryce Harper said to hell with it and played with a “100” bat decal anyway .

Over in minor league camp this year, Braves catcher prospect Matt Foley showed off an incredible personalized bat decal. Check this thing out:

That’s outstanding. Foley’s decal is, of course, a reference to the old Saturday Night Live character Matt Foley, the down on his luck motivational speaker played by the late Chris Farley. To the very necessary video:

With any luck, the Tigers will trade for Foley so he can be batterymates with lefty Daniel Norris, who literally lived in a van down by the river .

