LOOK: Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia takes a mid-game ice cream break
Arcia is good with his hands in more ways than one
The upstart Milwaukee Brewers are a fun bunch to watch, and 22-year-old shortstop Orlando Arcia is one reason why. Although he got off to a slow start at the plate, he entered the weekend with an 88 OPS+ on the season. Factor in his above-average defense and Arcia has been worth 1.1 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference.
But we're not here to talk about Arcia's on-the-field value. We're here to discuss something of greater significance: his ice-cream thievery.
During Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins, Arcia took an opportunity while stationed near the left-field stands to scoop up a fan's ice cream:
Arcia later returned to the scene of the crime -- albeit while pursuing a Giancarlo Stanton foul ball -- and seemed to be on good terms with the fans.
Why wouldn't everyone be happy? The Brewers are in first place after three months, and Arcia got a refreshing treat in the middle of a game. That's a textbook win-win situation.
