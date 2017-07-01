LOOK: Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia takes a mid-game ice cream break

Arcia knows how to have a good time. USATSI

The upstart Milwaukee Brewers are a fun bunch to watch, and 22-year-old shortstop Orlando Arcia is one reason why. Although he got off to a slow start at the plate, he entered the weekend with an 88 OPS+ on the season. Factor in his above-average defense and Arcia has been worth 1.1 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

But we're not here to talk about Arcia's on-the-field value. We're here to discuss something of greater significance: his ice-cream thievery.

During Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins, Arcia took an opportunity while stationed near the left-field stands to scoop up a fan's ice cream:

This fan’s ice cream had Orlando Arcia’s name written all over it. pic.twitter.com/aR8rcu8pDV — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) July 1, 2017

Arcia later returned to the scene of the crime -- albeit while pursuing a Giancarlo Stanton foul ball -- and seemed to be on good terms with the fans.

Why wouldn't everyone be happy? The Brewers are in first place after three months, and Arcia got a refreshing treat in the middle of a game. That's a textbook win-win situation.